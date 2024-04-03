Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,862 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,126.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $170.27. 1,340,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,535,521. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.65%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

