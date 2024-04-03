Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,193 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,211 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,820,577,000 after purchasing an additional 197,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,721,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,427,453,000 after buying an additional 92,036 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,201,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,369,140,000 after buying an additional 268,667 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Raymond James boosted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Prologis Price Performance

Prologis stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 926,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,208. The stock has a market cap of $116.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.