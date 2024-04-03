Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 831 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. King Wealth lifted its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE GE traded up $10.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,397,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,328,492. General Electric has a 12 month low of $93.47 and a 12 month high of $180.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $160.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

