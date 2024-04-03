Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $17.25 Million Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,558 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,312 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $17,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 72.3% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the second quarter worth $341,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.97.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.48. 1,123,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,631,505. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.31 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,496,414,327.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $3,774,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,896,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,496,414,327.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,074 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.00, for a total transaction of $2,009,016.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,074,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 913,175 shares of company stock worth $261,391,996. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

