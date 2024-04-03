Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $15.45 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 262,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 0.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $15,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Point Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $1,768,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 62,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,407 shares of company stock worth $22,795,742. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,845,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,987,065. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $64.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.23%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

