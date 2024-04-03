Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $10.95 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,736,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,974,172. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

