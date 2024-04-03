Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HOG. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harley-Davidson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HOG traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.74. 689,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,847. Harley-Davidson has a fifty-two week low of $25.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 22.00%. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Harley-Davidson will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Harley-Davidson

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

