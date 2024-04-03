Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Raised to $5.50

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $4.50 to $5.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on HBI. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of HBI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.11. 1,747,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,009,396. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.72. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $5.86.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 16.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,483,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,503,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630,208 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,903,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,511,000 after purchasing an additional 597,523 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Loews Corp now owns 16,500,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800,000 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.8% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $228,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,689 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,365,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $60,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,929 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

