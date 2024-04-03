Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18 on April 30th

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.36. 77,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,098. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Get Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Activity at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,546.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $139,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,849 shares in the company, valued at $81,593.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $78,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $190,000.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.