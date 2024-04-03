Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.119 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

GUG opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.61. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $12.71 and a 52-week high of $15.06.

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,066,000 after acquiring an additional 207,221 shares during the last quarter.

