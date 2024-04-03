GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Short Interest Update

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 29th total of 39,100 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ:GVP opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. GSE Systems has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $8.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GVP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GSE Systems by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GSE Systems by 207.6% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85,783 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wynnefield Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSE Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on GSE Systems from $3.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

GSE Systems, Inc provides professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Workforce Solutions. The Engineering segment provides various technical engineering services for ASME programs; and simulation software and services, including operator training systems for the nuclear, fossil fuel power generation, and process industries.

