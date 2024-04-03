Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) traded down 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.05 and last traded at $8.05. 2,525 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Gray Television from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). Gray Television had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.02%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

