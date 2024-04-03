GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL) Shares Gap Down to $41.57

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:NVDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.57, but opened at $39.85. GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF shares last traded at $39.53, with a volume of 4,507,174 shares traded.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDL. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $469,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Hoey Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Socha Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $732,000.

GraniteShares 2x Long NVDA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long NVDA Daily ETF (NVDL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of NVIDIA Corporation stock. NVDL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

