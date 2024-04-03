Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Update

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 436,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 246,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $57,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,648,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,595 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,818,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter valued at $9,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

