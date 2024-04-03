Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNT) Short Interest Update

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc. (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the February 29th total of 1,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 436,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Granite Ridge Resources Price Performance

Granite Ridge Resources stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.49. The company had a trading volume of 246,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Granite Ridge Resources has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $8.14.

Granite Ridge Resources (NYSE:GRNTGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Granite Ridge Resources had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $106.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Granite Ridge Resources will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Granite Ridge Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. Granite Ridge Resources’s payout ratio is currently 72.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Granite Ridge Resources news, CFO Tyler Farquharson bought 5,000 shares of Granite Ridge Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,829.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased 9,250 shares of company stock worth $57,190 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Granite Ridge Resources

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern University purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,648,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 122.2% during the third quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,595 shares in the last quarter. Georgetown University purchased a new position in Granite Ridge Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,818,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Granite Ridge Resources in the third quarter valued at $9,368,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Granite Ridge Resources by 636.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,402,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Ridge Resources

Granite Ridge Resources, Inc operates as a non-operated oil and gas exploration and production company. It owns a portfolio of wells and acreage across the Permian and other unconventional basins in the United States. Granite Ridge Resources, Inc is based in Dallas, Texas.

