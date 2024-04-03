Gordon Haskett Downgrades Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) to Hold

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $150.00. Gordon Haskett’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DLTR. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.80.

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $134.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.37 billion, a PE ratio of -29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.65. Dollar Tree has a 52-week low of $102.77 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 15.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $136.00 per share, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,590,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.85 per share, with a total value of $127,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,225 shares in the company, valued at $795,866.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

