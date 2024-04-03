Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.5 %
GTIM opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Good Times Restaurants
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
