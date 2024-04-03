Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Trading Down 3.5 %

GTIM opened at $2.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.80. Good Times Restaurants has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 2.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Good Times Restaurants

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.