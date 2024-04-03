Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (GPIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 2nd

Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.3326 per share on Monday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 2nd. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.30.
Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GPIX stock opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.89.
Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:GPIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 4.29% of Goldman Sachs S&P 500 Core Premium Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
