Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 584,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GROY opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Gold Royalty had a negative net margin of 877.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Gold Royalty from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GROY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,898,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 525,594 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Gold Royalty by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 913,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 176,560 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Royalty by 244.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 543,686 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Gold Royalty during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gold Royalty by 379.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 119,183 shares during the period. 33.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

