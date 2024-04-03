Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Trading 4.4% Higher

Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. 200,775 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 957,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.36.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOGO. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Gogo from $18.75 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Gogo in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

Gogo Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Gogo had a net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,172.73%. The firm had revenue of $97.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Gogo’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gogo Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend bought 28,857 shares of Gogo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,717,509.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles C. Townsend acquired 28,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $260,578.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,740,588 shares in the company, valued at $15,717,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harris N. Williams acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,990 shares in the company, valued at $170,019. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gogo by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,250,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,369,000 after purchasing an additional 765,720 shares during the period. Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Gogo by 13.6% during the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,825,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Gogo by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,399,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after acquiring an additional 400,487 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 5.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,301,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 115,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 97.5% during the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,859,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after buying an additional 917,882 shares in the last quarter. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

