GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $128.00 to $136.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. GoDaddy traded as high as $123.58 and last traded at $123.55, with a volume of 170699 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $122.23.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GoDaddy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.18.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,792,572.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.54, for a total transaction of $201,514.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,572.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.11, for a total value of $456,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 208,632 shares in the company, valued at $23,806,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 116,610 shares of company stock valued at $12,985,308 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after buying an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 644.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 149,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,886,000 after buying an additional 129,547 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.07, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.88.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 89.25% and a net margin of 32.74%. Sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

