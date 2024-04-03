GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the February 29th total of 1,160,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 342,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.63. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GMS has a twelve month low of $52.00 and a twelve month high of $99.08.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that GMS will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $611,436.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO George T. Hendren sold 3,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,691,060.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,679 shares of company stock worth $4,187,862. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of GMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 8.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GMS. Truist Financial boosted their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.63.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

