Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth about $112,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 1,085.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 834,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 764,390 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after purchasing an additional 677,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,981,000 after purchasing an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Price Performance

GL stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $111.40. 147,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,439. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.23 and a 1-year high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.31 and a 200-day moving average of $119.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Globe Life Increases Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.00.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

