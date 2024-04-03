Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.16

Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.16 and last traded at $43.99, with a volume of 135406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.27.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.17.

Get Global X Copper Miners ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Copper Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Copper Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.