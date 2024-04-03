GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Rating Reiterated by Truist Financial

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Truist Financial in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of GitLab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of GitLab from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GitLab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.
GitLab Stock Performance
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. GitLab had a negative net margin of 73.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Robin Schulman sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $110,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,580. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total transaction of $791,440.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 407,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,796,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 846,342 shares of company stock valued at $51,486,337 over the last quarter. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of GitLab
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,591,000. HMI Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,406,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,528,000 after buying an additional 2,594,437 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 7,180.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,298,000 after buying an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
GitLab Company Profile
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
