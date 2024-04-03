Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH trimmed its holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 372,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Gentex accounts for 2.2% of North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Gentex were worth $12,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Gentex by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Gentex

In related news, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total value of $446,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,464,365.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $204,326.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,491.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.24. The company had a trading volume of 198,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,074. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $37.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 19.25%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on GNTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

