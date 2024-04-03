General Electric (NYSE:GE) Trading 5.3% Higher

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $145.18 and last traded at $143.76. 5,075,660 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 6,273,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.47.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.38.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $154.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a market cap of $159.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,793 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,588,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,170,551,000 after acquiring an additional 410,061 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $1,193,159,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

