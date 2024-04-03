Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Lowered by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,363 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Generac accounts for about 1.3% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 14.9% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,010,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,047,000 after acquiring an additional 261,050 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 9.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,633,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,956,000 after acquiring an additional 147,523 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Generac by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,176,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Generac by 61.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,244,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after acquiring an additional 475,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

NYSE GNRC traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,213. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.22 and a 200 day moving average of $113.68. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.86 and a twelve month high of $156.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

