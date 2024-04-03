Genelux’s (GNLX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 473.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ GNLX traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $5.23. 2,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,721. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. Genelux has a 52-week low of $4.89 and a 52-week high of $40.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 250.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Genelux by 535.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.

