Genelux’s (GNLX) “Speculative Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 473.61% from the company’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Genelux from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genelux
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 250.8% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Genelux in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Genelux by 535.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Genelux by 2,105.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. 37.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Genelux Company Profile
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small cell lung cancer.
