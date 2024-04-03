Gear Energy Ltd. (GXE) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Gear Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Gear Energy stock opened at C$0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Gear Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.60 and a 1 year high of C$1.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$175.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.71.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.05). Gear Energy had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of C$37.52 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1200717 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company focused operations on Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil areas.

