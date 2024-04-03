GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Up 6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.65. 787,137 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,837,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

GDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded GDS to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on GDS from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.69.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDS. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in GDS by 132.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 23.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

