Garmin (NYSE:GRMN) PT Raised to $165.00

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Bank of America from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $145.74 on Wednesday. Garmin has a one year low of $94.89 and a one year high of $149.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.98.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. Garmin had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Garmin will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.18, for a total value of $349,710.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,781.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.15, for a total value of $2,192,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 623,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,173,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,476 shares of company stock worth $14,166,944. 19.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

