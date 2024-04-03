Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 694,646 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,343,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 694,646 shares during the period. Manulife Financial accounts for 7.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $29,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Manulife Financial by 478.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.67. 1,113,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,416. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.57 and its 200 day moving average is $21.01. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.07 and a 12 month high of $25.14.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

