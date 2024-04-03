Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 123,187 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 463,086 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 123,187 shares during the period. Agnico Eagle Mines comprises approximately 6.6% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $25,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 126,062 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 58,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,818. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.67. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is 38.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

