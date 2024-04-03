Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Sells 1,100 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,990 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Target comprises 0.4% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Target by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its position in Target by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 10,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

TGT traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $175.75. 1,770,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.25. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.14.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 49.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 346,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TGT. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.12.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

