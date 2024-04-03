Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,700 shares during the quarter. Canadian Natural Resources makes up 7.7% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $29,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 30.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $403,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,093 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,540,000 after purchasing an additional 214,665 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of CNQ stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.65. 1,168,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,550. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.87. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $79.72.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 20.15%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.774 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CNQ

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.