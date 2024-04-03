Galibier Capital Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 86.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 100.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth $70,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $10.59. 88,864,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,287,047. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.92. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $32.73.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.164 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

