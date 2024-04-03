FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 29th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Up 0.0 %

FTAI Aviation stock opened at $25.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.5156 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

