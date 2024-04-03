Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the February 29th total of 24,730,000 shares. Approximately 15.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.38. 95,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,703,074. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.08 and a beta of 1.05. Frontier Communications Parent has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FYBR. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,964,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,253,000 after buying an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

Featured Stories

