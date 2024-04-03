Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Heartland Bank & Trust Co

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lowered its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,133 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.32. 7,313,279 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,998,639. The company has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $49.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCX. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

