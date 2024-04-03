Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Short Interest Update

Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the February 29th total of 775,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.5 days. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Covey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Franklin Covey from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Franklin Covey Stock Performance

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 28,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,111. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average is $39.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $501.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Covey has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $48.76.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.88 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Franklin Covey will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice segments.

