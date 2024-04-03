Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Short Interest Update

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,440,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 16,410,000 shares. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Several analysts recently commented on FOXA shares. Macquarie lifted their price objective on FOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet downgraded FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

FOXA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.92. 275,261 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,396,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.41. FOX has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.40.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. FOX had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FOX will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda grew its stake in FOX by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in FOX by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in FOX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 311.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after buying an additional 32,470 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,396.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 673,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,989,000 after buying an additional 646,737 shares during the period. 52.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

