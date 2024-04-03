Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) dropped 5.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $29.36. Approximately 129,121 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 951,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.11.

FWRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.14.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.22. The stock has a market cap of $723.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $338.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.96 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $17,743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $27,870,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 809.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,988,000 after buying an additional 608,430 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air in the third quarter valued at $1,895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,287,000 after buying an additional 45,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

