Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 0.5%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.14 and last traded at $13.21. 11,728,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 53,950,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.71.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ford Motor

In other news, CAO Mark Kosman sold 26,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $337,031.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,988.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 657,842 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,170,000 after acquiring an additional 304,923 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 174.2% during the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 332,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,125,000 after buying an additional 211,037 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $1,104,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 110.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 700,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,460,000 after buying an additional 367,977 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 616.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.