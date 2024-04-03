Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FSI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. 56,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,360. The company has a market capitalization of $24.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.58. Flexible Solutions International has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.94.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Flexible Solutions International during the second quarter worth $67,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexible Solutions International by 81.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 274,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 123,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

