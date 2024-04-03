First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 441,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the previous session’s volume of 678,357 shares.The stock last traded at $24.55 and had previously closed at $24.60.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCON. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 146,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 37,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 225,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,581,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

