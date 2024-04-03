First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 36,276 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 33,879 shares.The stock last traded at $108.54 and had previously closed at $109.59.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth $45,907,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,110,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,464,000 after purchasing an additional 183,691 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,573,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 1,456.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 109,238 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,092,000.

About First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

