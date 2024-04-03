First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXG – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 46,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 33,665 shares.The stock last traded at $68.45 and had previously closed at $68.49.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. The company has a market capitalization of $692.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 107,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 11,829 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 13.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 63,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Staples Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

