First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) PT Lowered to $34.00

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Financial Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Get First Financial Bankshares alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of FFIN opened at $31.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.42.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $119.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.09 million. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $553,577,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,435,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 19.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,076,000 after acquiring an additional 570,999 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,881,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,569,000 after acquiring an additional 468,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,408,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,001,000 after acquiring an additional 339,634 shares in the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Financial Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.