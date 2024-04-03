Financial Survey: Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF)

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) and Orlen (OTCMKTS:PSKOF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Orlen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cenovus Energy 7.88% 14.85% 7.61% Orlen N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cenovus Energy and Orlen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cenovus Energy 0 0 5 0 3.00 Orlen 0 1 0 0 2.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 30.50%. Given Cenovus Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than Orlen.

51.2% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cenovus Energy and Orlen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cenovus Energy $55.47 billion 0.69 $3.04 billion $1.58 12.93 Orlen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cenovus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Orlen.

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats Orlen on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan. This segment assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Sunrise projects, as well as Lloydminster thermal and conventional heavy oil assets. The Conventional segment holds natural gas liquids and natural gas assets primarily located in Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, Clearwater, and Rainbow Lake operating in Alberta and British Columbia, as well as interests in various natural gas processing facilities. The offshore segment engages in offshore operation, exploration, and development activities in China and the East Coast of Canada. The Canadian Refining segment owns and operates Lloydminster upgrading and asphalt refining complex, which converts heavy oil and bitumen into synthetic crude oil, diesel, asphalt, and other ancillary products, as well as Bruderheim crude-by-rail terminal and ethanol plants. The U.S. Refining segment refines crude oil to produce gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, asphalt, and other products. Cenovus Energy Inc. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Orlen

Orlen S.A. operates in refining, petrochemical, energy, retail, and upstream business. The company offers petrol, diesel, LPG, and biofuels; aviation fuels; heating oils; aromatics, including phenol, benzene, paraxylene, purified terephthalic acid, benzene-toulene fraction, and naphthalene concentrate; olefins; polyolefins; plastics; glycols; nitrogen fertilizers; and other products, such as acetone, ethylene oxide, masterbatch, advanced technical carbon black Chezacarb, caprolactam, soda lye, and sodium hypochlorite. It also provides base, car and motorbike, truck, marine, industrial, and agricultural oils, as well as paraffin and solvents; salt and salt-derivative products; and bitumen. In addition, the company produces and distributes electricity and heat energy. The company was formerly known as Polski Koncern Naftowy ORLEN S.A. and changed its name to Orlen S.A. in July 2023. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Plock, Poland.

