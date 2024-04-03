FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.37

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.37 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 208275 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FIGS from $6.75 to $4.85 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $762.90 million, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. FIGS had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.15%. FIGS’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FIGS news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $25,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 429,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,311.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 27,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $163,353.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 499,308 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,896.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,535 shares of company stock valued at $311,528. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,390,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,115,000 after acquiring an additional 112,575 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in FIGS by 321.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,075,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,377,000 after buying an additional 2,345,994 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in FIGS by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

